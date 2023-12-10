Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Germany’s chancellor, Israeli prime minister discuss Gaza

December 10, 2023 at 11:22 am

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press meeting in Brussels, Belgium on October 27, 2023 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press meeting in Brussels, Belgium on October 27, 2023 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the need Saturday for more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and underscored the importance of ensuring it is done on a reliable basis, according to the chancellor’s office, Anadolu Agency reports.

It came during a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the premier briefed Scholz on Israel’s ground operation against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip.

Scholz and Netanyahu also discussed efforts needed to maximise the protection of civilians in the region and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the statement.

They also discussed the current situation and acts of violence in the West Bank.

Scholz provided Netanyahu with information on diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the spread of the conflict regionally.

READ: German family of 6 killed in Israel’s attack on Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending