Germany’s chancellor, Israeli prime minister discuss Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the need Saturday for more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and underscored the importance of ensuring it is done on a reliable basis, according to the chancellor’s office, Anadolu Agency reports.

It came during a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the premier briefed Scholz on Israel’s ground operation against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip.

Scholz and Netanyahu also discussed efforts needed to maximise the protection of civilians in the region and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the statement.

They also discussed the current situation and acts of violence in the West Bank.

Scholz provided Netanyahu with information on diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the spread of the conflict regionally.

