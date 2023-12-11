Erdogan renews UN reform call after US veto to ceasefire in Gaza

The Turkish leader reiterated a call for peace and ceasefire in Gaza as he addressed a World Human Rights Day event in Istanbul over the weekend, Daily Sabah reports.

“Due to a veto by the US, no decision was reached. It is essential for the UN Security Council to be reformed,” Erdogan told the event on Saturday.

Erdogan’s call followed a session of the United Nations Security Council where the United States, a backer of the Netanyahu administration in its brutal massacre of civilian population in Palestinian enclave Gaza, vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“We have lost our hope and expectation from the UN Security Council,” he said. “Since 7 October, the UN Security Council, whose mission is to establish global peace, has turned into a protector of Israel.”

