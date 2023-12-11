Empty streets as Jordan strikes in support of Gaza

Jordanians responded to calls for a global strike in support of Gaza today, and to demand an end to Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign, with shops remaining closed today and streets left empty.

Markets, which are normally bustling with sellers and shoppers were abandoned, with shops closed and shopkeepers posting those support for Palestinians.

The main streets, which are known for being very slow with traffic every morning in Amman, were also clear.Hundreds of companies, shops and labour and trade unions announced that they would be taking part in the strike yesterday.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on 1 December after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause. At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October.

On Friday the US vetoed a UN vote for an immediate ceasefire.

