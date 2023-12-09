US votes against UN proposal for immediate ceasefire in Gaza The United States faced diplomatic isolation after vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that proposed an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, garnered widespread support with 13 votes in favour. However, the United States' solitary vote against the proposal effectively thwarted the ceasefire efforts, while Britain abstained. This vote came after several failed attempts to take action and amidst dire warnings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which he described as a 'spiralling nightmare.'