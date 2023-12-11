Middle East Monitor
Israel airdrops supplies to its forces in southern Gaza amid fighting

December 11, 2023 at 3:21 pm

Israeli tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli Forces resume deploy soldiers, tanks and armored vehicles near the Gaza border in Sderot, Israel on December 02, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army said, Monday, it airdropped logistical military supplies to its forces in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip amid fighting with Palestinian fighters, Anadolu Agency reports.

“During the past few days, a logistical supply operation was carried out, which included dropping about seven tons of logistical supplies for hundreds of soldiers currently fighting in Khan Yunis,” the army said in a statement.

“This was the first airdrop operation since the Second Lebanon War in 2006”, the statement said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on 7 October.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,200 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to health authorities in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

