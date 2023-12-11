Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel soldier who gifted his toddler an explosion in Gaza, believed killed 

December 11, 2023 at 12:23 pm

Israeli soldier gifts his 2-year-old an explosion in Gaza [Screengrab/Instagram]

Israeli soldier gifts his 2-year-old an explosion in Gaza [Screengrab/Instagram]

An Israeli army soldier who appeared in a video last month dedicating an explosion in Gaza to his 2-year-old daughter is believed to have been killed in the enclave.

On Thursday, the Israeli occupation army announced the death of 28-year-old Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz from Jerusalem and 41-year-old Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash from Tiberias during battles against the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Social media users later linked Berkowirz’s picture to that of the image of the soldier in the clip that surfaced last month.

Read: ‘Painful testimony’ of female Palestinians beaten in Israel jails

In late November, an Israeli soldier appeared in a video detonating a residential building in Gaza and dedicating the explosion to his two-year-old daughter. “This bombing is dedicated to my little princess Ellie on her second birthday,” the soldier said.

The blast resulted in the destruction of a multi-storey residential building in the Gaza Strip.

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending