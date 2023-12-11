Israel soldier who gifted his toddler an explosion in Gaza, believed killed 

An Israeli army soldier who appeared in a video last month dedicating an explosion in Gaza to his 2-year-old daughter is believed to have been killed in the enclave.

On Thursday, the Israeli occupation army announced the death of 28-year-old Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz from Jerusalem and 41-year-old Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash from Tiberias during battles against the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Social media users later linked Berkowirz’s picture to that of the image of the soldier in the clip that surfaced last month.

In late November, an Israeli soldier appeared in a video detonating a residential building in Gaza and dedicating the explosion to his two-year-old daughter. “This bombing is dedicated to my little princess Ellie on her second birthday,” the soldier said.

The blast resulted in the destruction of a multi-storey residential building in the Gaza Strip.