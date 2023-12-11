Lavrov: Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October didn't happened in a vacuum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday that the unresolved issue of the establishment of a Palestinian state and the siege of Gaza all led to the events of 7 October.

Lavrov added that Moscow had warned Israel that there would be negative consequences to its actions for years.

On 7 October the Palestinian resistance infiltrated Israeli towns and cities around Gaza and took 240 prisoners of war back to the enclave. Many were released during the week-long truce from 24-30 November and approximately 70 have been killed in Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Gaza.

Lavrov emphasized the need for an international monitoring mission on the ground in Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he had a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Netanyahu expressed his discontent at the anti-Israeli positions expressed by Russian delegates at the United Nations and other forums.

Earlier, Putin addressed the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, condemning the use of “collective punishment” in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He emphasised the United States’ role in perpetuating the bombing campaign. He also accused the US and the West of neglecting the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

