Iraq government officially requests end of UN mission in Baghdad

Iraqi media outlets, some of which are close to the government, published a letter signed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, addressed to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding the end of the work of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) after more than two decades of operations, playing various political, security and development roles.

Al-Sudani stressed in the letter: “The justifications for the presence of a political mission in Iraq are no longer available, after taking into account the positive developments and achievements made by successive Iraqi governments with the assistance of friendly countries, the UN, its missions, specialised agencies and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General. Moreover, UNAMI achieved its tasks and mandate specifically in a political manner more than 20 years after the democratic transition and overcoming great and diverse challenges.”

He continued: “We explained the Iraqi government’s position regarding the lack of need for the continuation of the UNAMI mission to the UN team while emphasising the importance of cooperation with the specialised international agencies operating in Iraq, which reached 22 international agencies.”

Al-Sudani also indicated that he had reviewed the team’s report containing the vision built on meetings with individuals, civil society organisations, some ambassadors of countries in Baghdad and New York and the staff of the UNAMI mission, and concluded there was no need to continue the UN mission in Iraq.

“Based on the sovereign right of the Republic of Iraq (as the host country) and after taking into account the size of the UNAMI mission, the number of its employees, and its need for sufficient time to liquidate its work and transfer its files to Iraqi institutions and UN agencies, we call for the complete end of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on December 31, 2025,” stated Al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani requested that the mission should, in the meantime, focus only on issues relating to: “Economic reform, service provision, sustainable development, climate change and other development sectors.”

