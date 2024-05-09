Turkiye, Iraq, Qatar and UAE to develop Gulf to Europe rail corridor

Turkiye, Iraq, Qatar and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create the Development Road, Railway Gazette reports.

According to the report, the 1,200 km railway and road corridor would link Al-Faw container port in the Iraqi city of Basra with Turkiye.

The report says the MoU was signed when Turkiye’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited Baghdad for meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammed S Al-Sudani, in April.

“The Development Road is not only to shorten distances but will turn into a bridge linking peoples,” said Prime Minister, Al-Sudani.

READ: Turkiye’s Erdogan hints at new Syria operation ‘when the time is right’