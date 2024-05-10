Iraq: Father kills 12 members of his family, commits suicide in Basra

A father has killed his entire family, including a two-year-old baby, before taking his own life in Iraq’s southern province of Basra, officials said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Iraq’s Security Media Cell said, “In an unfortunate criminal incident at 21:30 today, a father killed his entire family, consisting of 12 members, and committed suicide” in Basra’s Shatt Al-Arab district.

“Preliminary information indicates that this incident was a result of financial matters,” the statement added, noting that an “extensive” investigation has been launched into the incident.

The man’s relatives have, however, questioned the police’s account, saying the crime is shrouded in mystery.

An elderly relative said the man does not abuse alcohol or drugs, and is financially stable and has properties.

Iraqi governorates in general, especially the southern ones, have high crime rates where family disputes have quickly escalated and led to the use of firearms.

