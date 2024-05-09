Iraq PM discusses negotiations, Rafah invasion with Hamas

The head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani, on the phone yesterday and briefed him on the developments in Gaza.

The officials discussed the latest ceasefire deal which Hamas had agreed to, as well as the subsequent invasion of the Rafah Crossing and other areas in the south of the Strip by Israeli occupation forces.

Haniyeh expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi positions towards Palestine, especially in the face of the genocidal war launched by the Israeli occupation in Gaza for over seven months.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s firm stance in rejecting aggression and standing by the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Iraq, he said, “welcomes the stance taken by the resistance in agreeing to the ceasefire initiative.”

He emphasised that Baghdad will continue to provide political support for Palestine, its rights and the demands of its people in all international forums and bodies through diplomatic efforts with various regional and international parties.

