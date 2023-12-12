Foreign direct investment in Turkiye hits nearly $1.2bn in October

Investment capital inflow into Turkiye reached $664 million (TL 19.28 billion) in October, while the total foreign direct investment (FDI) the country obtained amounted to some $1.19 billion, the data from Turkiye’s International Investors Association (YASED) showed on Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the data released by YASED, Turkiye secured investment capital inflows worth $223 million from the sale of real estate to foreign nationals, and $345 million came via international direct investment inflows through debt instruments.

Due to disinvestments amounting to $44 million, the total FDI inflow was realised at $1.19 billion in Turkiye.

In October 2023, European Union countries continued to be the largest source of investment capital inflows to Turkiye, with a 69 per cent share.

