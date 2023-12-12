Middle East Monitor
clear
Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers in Nablus

December 12, 2023 at 9:17 am

Palestinian farmers have a hard time due to the Jewish settlers in their area in, West Bank on July 18, 2023 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

Extremist Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinian farmers and olive pickers in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Aqraba Municipal Council reported in a statement that a group of extremist settlers attacked olive pickers in the area of Old Yanun Street, and fired gunshots to intimidate them and force them to leave their land.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli occupation forces and settlers have carried out a total of 333 attacks against Palestinian olive pickers since the start of the season in the first week of October.

