Video shows Israel soldiers executing injured Palestinian in West Bank

Palestinians, on Monday, shared footage showing Israeli soldiers executing an injured young man during a military raid in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

The video clip shows a group of unarmed Palestinians coming under Israeli fire in Al-Far’a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the north-eastern West Bank on Friday.

An injured young man appears lying on the ground as Israeli soldiers advance towards him before he was shot dead from close range.

Seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in the Israeli raid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the clip.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 275 Palestinians have been killed and 3,730 others detained in the Occupied Territory since then, according to Palestinian figures.

