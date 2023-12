A 5-month pregnant Palestinian threatened to be raped by Israeli soldiers A 5-month pregnant Palestinian narrated the harrowing aftermath of her husband’s detainment by the Israeli forces where she was threatened by a sniper gun, stripped of her clothes and threatened to be raped. The woman who was beaten, released and fled in fear to Deir al-Balah, narrates how her pregnancy didn’t stop them from assaulting her and how she is still in pain after the beating.