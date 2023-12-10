Palestinian Ambassador to France conveys the lack of a safe haven in Gaza The Palestinian Ambassador to France, Hala Abu Hasira, shared the loss of 30 people of her family, in what she called ‘imminent death’ in Gaza. She describes her family’s experience as an example of the daily Palestinian struggle in Gaza, where they were displaced 4 times in 62 days, eventually returning to the North to what her father described as ‘death with dignity.’ She emphasises the lack of safe havens in Gaza, and the lack of aid or basic life support.