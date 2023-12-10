Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Palestinian Ambassador to France conveys the lack of a safe haven in Gaza

The Palestinian Ambassador to France, Hala Abu Hasira, shared the loss of 30 people of her family, in what she called ‘imminent death’ in Gaza. She describes her family’s experience as an example of the daily Palestinian struggle in Gaza, where they were displaced 4 times in 62 days, eventually returning to the North to what her father described as ‘death with dignity.’ She emphasises the lack of safe havens in Gaza, and the lack of aid or basic life support.

December 10, 2023 at 4:29 pm

READ: Israeli army fires on 6 Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances escorted by UN vehicles

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending