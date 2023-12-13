Adoption of resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire 'victory for life' says UN

After the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, an official of the Assembly stressed on Wednesday that the resolution must be implemented, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The PGA (President of General Assembly, Dennis Francis) firmly believes that what happened yesterday was a victory for life,” Assembly spokeswoman, Monica Grayley, told reporters in New York.

Her remarks came a day after 153 nations in the General Assembly voted in favour of the draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, while 10 opposed it and 23 abstained.

“Now, it’s time for the resolution to be implemented,” Grayley said.

Adoption of the resolution was a “clear expression” by the General Assembly, she added.

Grayley also said Francis was “very consistent” in what he has been saying since 7 October that hostilities needed to stop immediately.

Separately, UN Secretary-General spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said the resolution’s adoption sent a “clear message” from the international community.

“For his part, the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) will continue to advocate for and push for a humanitarian ceasefire in public and in private,” Dujarric added.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

