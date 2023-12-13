Displaced civilians in Gaza live through harsh winter conditions in overcrowded UNRWA shelter Ashraf Abu Qamar is a displaced Gazan residing in a crowded UNRWA school in the heart of the Gaza Strip, along with nine family members. Facing health issues, including a wife suffering from cancer, Ashraf speaks about the harsh reality of displaced Gazans in the winter. He highlights the lack of blankets, heat, shelter, and basic necessities, exacerbated by skyrocketing prices and depleted income. As the rain pours down, Ashraf speaks of the challenges faced by children and adults alike, trapped in overcrowded conditions amidst the ongoing conflict. The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced over 1.8 million people out of a total population of 2.3 million. More than 18,000 people have been killed since 7 October, including over 7,000 children.