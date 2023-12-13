Former Knesset member advocates for ‘exterminating’ all of Gaza Former Knesset member, Danny Neumann, expressed disturbing advocacy calling for the extermination of the people of Gaza, labelling all of them as ‘terrorists’ and dehumanising them. He called for the flattening of Gaza the cleansing of its ‘dust’ and the building of a new secure area for Israel in its place. The ideas voiced by a prominent Israeli political figure put into question the real motives behind the Gazan war and the prospects of its ending.