Hamas claims to ambush 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza Strip

Palestinian group, Hamas, claimed Wednesday to have ambushed 15 Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Hamas said fighters from the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad group engaged in clashes with a 15-strong Israeli force at “point-blank range”.

The attack left the Israeli soldiers dead and injured, Hamas said, without providing any details about the location of the attack.

Hamas said, in a separate statement, that its fighters attacked an Israeli tank with anti-armour shells in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

The Israeli army said, early Wednesday, that 10 more soldiers had been killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

READ: Israel army operates channel to share gruesome killing of Palestinians