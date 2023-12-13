Pentagon: The targeting of ships in Red Sea requires int’l solution

The Pentagon said that the Houthis’ targeting of ships off the coast of Yemen is a violation of international law and requires an international solution.

A statement by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder yesterday said: “The actions that we’ve seen from these Houthi forces are destabilising, they’re dangerous, and clearly a flagrant violation of international law.”

“We are continuing to take the situation in the Red Sea extremely seriously.”

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi group announced the interception of a Norwegian oil ship that was on its way to Israel through the Red Sea “with an appropriate missile after its crew rejected all warning calls.”

The group has repeatedly vowed to target ships owned or operated by Israeli companies,” in solidarity with Palestine,” and called on countries to “withdraw” their citizens working on the crews of these ships.

