Houthis: We targeted a Norwegian ship carrying oil to Israel

The armed Yemeni Houthi forces confirmed, on Tuesday, that they had carried out a qualitative military operation against the Norwegian commercial tanker, “STRINDA”.

The group issued a statement saying that the tanker was carrying crude oil and heading to Israel and it was targeted with a rocket.

The statement said, “The operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people and in protest of their oppression, as they are currently suffering murder, destruction and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the calls of the free people of our great Yemeni nation and the people of our Ummah.”

“Over the past two days, the Yemeni armed forces succeeded in preventing the passage of several ships that responded to the warnings of the Yemeni naval forces and only resorted to targeting the Norwegian ship carrying oil after its crew rejected all warning calls,” said the statement.

It reiterated, “The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target any ship that violates what was stated in previous statements.”

According to the statement, “The Yemeni armed forces confirm that they will continue to prevent all ships of all nationalities heading to Israeli ports from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas until they bring in the food and medicine that our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip need.”

