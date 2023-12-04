UK condemns attacks on commercial shipping in Red Sea

Britain condemned the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea on Monday, blaming Iran for its role in supporting the Houthi militants behind them, and stating that it was committed to ensuring safe shipping in the region, Reuters reports.

Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, in attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group. It said it had launched drone and missile attacks against two Israeli ships.

“The UK is committed to ensuring the safety of shipping in the region,” the British government statement said, adding that the waters were vital for trade and the incidents showed the importance of the Royal Navy’s presence there.

The United States said the attacks were “fully enabled by Iran”, sentiments echoed by Britain on Monday.

“Iran has long provided military and political support to Houthi militants and it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners,” Britain said.

