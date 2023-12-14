Middle East Monitor
Displaced families struggle in Gaza UNRWA schools amid harsh winter conditions

A displaced Gazan woman recounts the dire conditions inside one of UNRWA's schools in Gaza. With seven family members, including a seven-month-old girl, the family is crammed into a classroom along with 63 other people. The absence of aid, except for sporadic deliveries of fava beans and yoghurt every three days, exacerbates the already grim conditions. The health situation of the children is a growing concern, with psychological trauma evident as they long to return home.

December 14, 2023 at 12:12 pm

