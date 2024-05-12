Israeli forces raid refugee camp in West Bank, kill 1 Palestinian, injure another

At least one Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli army gunfire on Sunday during a raid into the Balata refugee camp in eastern city of Nablus, occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Samer Nasser Rumana, 27, was shot dead by the Israeli forces during a raid into the camp and was moved to Rafidia Governmental Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 16-year-old was also injured by Israeli forces during the raid.

Confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli forces broke out in the camp, according to witnesses.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, where nearly 35,000 people have been killed following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 that claimed 1,200 lives.

Nearly 500 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,900 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

