Israeli soldiers record themselves singing Hanukkah songs inside Jenin mosque

Footage emerges of Israeli soldiers inside a mosque in Jenin, West Bank, singing Hanukkah songs and disrespectfully trampling over the mosque with their shoes. The act, captured on video by the soldiers themselves, shows the disregard to Muslim places of worship. Mosques are holy places to Muslims. People entering mosques take off their shoes, and it is considered highly disrespectful to enter a mosque with shoes on.

December 14, 2023 at 11:51 am

