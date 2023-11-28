Heavy clashes in Jenin: Israeli raids wound Palestinians, block hospitals Israeli forces have intensified their operations in Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, leading to significant confrontations and destruction. An Israeli bulldozer was reported to be razing streets and destroying infrastructure within the city. Amidst heavy exchanges of gunfire, Israeli forces are also blocking access to key medical facilities, including Khalil Suliman and Ibn Sina hospitals, and are reportedly approaching Al-Razi Hospital, as per Al Jazeera Arabic. These are the primary healthcare institutions in Jenin. The ongoing raids have already resulted in at least 5 Palestinians being wounded. Over the past year, Jenin has emerged as a crucial centre of resistance against the Israeli occupation.