160 corpses retrieved from under rubble in Gaza Strip: Media Office

A total of 160 Palestinian corpses have been retrieved from under the rubble, streets and roads in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, government Media Office said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said civil defence teams use manual and primitive methods to extract the bodies.

We are facing a real humanitarian disaster that has unfolded with the start of the humanitarian pause. The Occupation army has demolished 300,000 housing units, including 50,000 units completely demolished and another 250,000 partially demolished

it said.

It noted that

displaced people from northern Gaza are still unable to return to their homes because the Occupation army preventing them and targeting them with live ammunition

The office called for the entry of equipment and machinery to help civil defence teams retrieve hundreds of corpses from under the rubble.

“This also will help with lifting the debris of hundreds of thousands of homes, schools and hospitals destroyed by the Occupation army,” it added.

Qatar announced an agreement, late Monday, to extend an initial four-day humanitarian pause for an additional two days, under which more prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

VIEW: Israeli protesters demand the resignation of Netanyahu at his residence