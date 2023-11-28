Israeli protesters demand the resignation of Netanyahu at his residence

Middle East Monitor
Israeli protestors gathered overnight in front of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence demanding his resignation. Protesters compared Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and expressed dissatisfaction with his policies. A protestor condemned Netyanyahu’s holding on to power and expressed his sadness at the loss of life due to the ongoing war, especially children. He asserts the protestors' distrust in the Prime Minister and demands his resignation.

November 28, 2023 at 5:32 pm

