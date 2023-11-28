Netanyahu’s controversial war strategies revealed to Likud MKs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with backbenchers of the Likud party to ensure their support after the war. It was reported that he said during the meeting that he is the only one who can prevent the two-state solution and that he knows how to go against US policy and how his relationship with Biden allows for it. He recounts war strategies that he went against the US, which were the ground invasion of Gaza and the entrance of Al-Shifa Hospital.