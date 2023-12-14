Journalist reportedly close to Netanyahu says government faced with two difficult decisions Journalist Ariel Segal, known for his proximity to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, discusses the challenging decisions facing Israel. The dilemma centres on a choice between the hostages and the elimination of Hamas. Segal says while they need to do both, the goal for Israel, ‘in order for us to live here for many years, is to fully and completely occupy Gaza and control it as well as destroy Hamas.’