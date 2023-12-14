Jordan: Unions organise blood donation campaign in support of Gaza

Jordan’s professional unions have launched a blood donation campaign in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

The head of the Jordanian Engineers Syndicate, Ahmed Samara Al-Zoubi, yesterday called on Jordanians across the kingdom to “donate blood and provide aid to support the people in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Zoubi told Quds Press that the unions will send medical and health convoys to the Gaza Strip, explaining that the Bar Association has been delegated to prosecute the Israeli occupation for its crimes against the Palestinian people, and to invite effective union committees to discuss ways to provide support to Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Bar Association yesterday went on strike as part of “a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemnation of the Zionist aggression against Gaza.”

Israel continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, killing 18,412 people and wounding more than 50,000 others, 70 per cent of whom are women and children.

