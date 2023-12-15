Global journalists’ body condemns Israel attack on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf

The head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday condemned the “violent and aggressive” attack on Anadolu photojournalist, Mustafa Alkharouf, by Israeli forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s a catastrophic situation. So, it’s difficult to say more except that we condemn,” Anthony Bellanger, told Anadolu.

“I watched the video and Mustafa, in particular, was only doing his job and nothing else, and when I watched the video it was really violent and aggressive,” Bellanger said.

He said that while he is waiting to receive more information on the matter, IFJ is trying to help the photojournalist and that he will call his affiliates and Palestinian journalists in Ramallah to help Alkharouf.

Every day, civilians as well as journalists become “victims of the Israeli military,” he stressed, adding that at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since 7 October.

He said that the Federation will document all cases, including the attack against Alkharouf, to the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli army, on Friday, violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist, Alkharouf, who was on duty in Ocupied East Jerusalem.

The incident occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi Al-Joz neighbourhood near the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, as restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Friday prayers at the Mosque went into their 10th week.

Israeli police, who set up barricades in the area, first pulled their weapons at Alkharouf, who was covering the news, and then threw him to the ground, beating and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Alkharouf suffered severe blows resulting in injuries to his face and body and was transported by ambulance to the Makassed Hospital in Occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police also attacked cameraman, Faiz Abu Ramila, who was with Alkharouf.

The incident came amid the over two-month Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 18,787 Palestinians and dozens of journalists, along with hundreds of killings and arrests in the Occupied West Bank.

