Israeli air strikes kill 56 Palestinian journalists in two months

Owen Jones, a columnist at The Guardian, describes the tragic fate for many journalists in Gaza. In just two months, Israeli air strikes killed at least 56 Palestinian journalists, often alongside their entire families. ‘They're risking their lives, many paying the ultimate price to bring the truth,’ he says, questioning why prominent journalists and media workers are not denouncing this ‘hideous attack on their colleagues’.

December 14, 2023 at 8:54 pm

