Unprecedented attack on journalism in Gaza Rachida El Azzouzi, a journalist at French news outlet Mediapart, says the murder of journalists in Gaza is an ‘unprecedented massacre,’ that has not even occurred during the two World Wars or other global conflicts. ‘The only journalists present in the besieged Gaza Strip today are Gazan journalists, and they are paying a high price,’ she says. With restricted access and increasing dangers, international journalists face challenges in reporting freely from Gaza. At least 67 journalists have been killed in two months by Israeli air strikes. The magnitude of journalist casualties surpasses historical benchmarks, raising concerns about suppressing the truth. El Azzouzi highlighted the urgent need for the international community to address the perilous conditions journalists face in the besieged Gaza Strip.