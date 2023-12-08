Palestinian Ambassador speaks about Gaza's health and humanitarian catastrophe Palestinian Ambassador to France Hala Abou-Hassira shares the dire reality faced by her family and all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants. With over 16,000 Palestinians killed in the last two months, predominantly women and children, and 1.9 million displaced, she says hospitals are unable to treat 60,000 patients injured in Israeli air strikes. People are unable to find food or water. ‘All the essence of life is destroyed,’ she says. Ambulances, hospitals, and vital infrastructure are targeted, exacerbating the extreme humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Facing epidemics, lack of essential resources, and a crumbling health system, with pregnant women giving birth in dangerous conditions, she reiterates that nowhere in Gaza is safe.