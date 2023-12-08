350 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a press conference yesterday that 350 Palestinians had been killed and 900 had been injured over a 24-hour period.

He said the number of martyrs had risen to 17,177 and the number of injured to 46,000 since the start of the war on Gaza on 7 October.

Al-Qudra added that the occupation deliberately targets ambulances and civil protection teams. “We face difficulties in counting the martyrs and the wounded due to continuous shelling and communication cut-offs,” he explained.

He affirmed that less than one per cent of the total casualties of the aggression have left through the Rafah crossing for treatment abroad, and the occupancy rate in Gaza hospitals has reached 206 per cent.

The Health Ministry spokesperson said that the halt of health services in northern Gaza would lead to dangerous and catastrophic consequences for the wounded.

“We are experiencing massive challenges in running the Al-Shifa Complex and require the support of international organisations. The Baptist Hospital has lost its capacity and is unable to offer healthcare services. In addition, the occupation is deliberately attacking ambulances and civil protection teams,” he explained.

