Palestine police deployed in Gaza City

Palestinian police officers were deployed heavily across the occupied Gaza Strip yesterday, despite the fierce battles between the Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli army in several areas of the south and north of the enclave.

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of Palestinian police officers appeared on the roads of Al-Fallujah, in the northern town of Jabalia, in addition to the central cities of Gaza and Deir Al-Balah as well as the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Eyewitnesses said police officers had not left the cities after 7 October but their deployment this time was noticeable.

بالفيديو.. الشرطة الفلسطينية تنتشر بمناطق في شمال قطاع غــزة لضبط الأمن رغم استمرار العــدوان#عاجل pic.twitter.com/w6kDtauY5f — Roya News (@RoyaNews) December 15, 2023

The “remarkable deployment” comes a day after Israel raised the flag of its police force on a building in Khan Yunis, before members of Al-Qassam Brigades removed it.

“The police are working to control security and prevent any thefts or crimes in light of the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip,” member of the Emergency Committee in Jabalia, Musab Abdel Nabi, said.Their presence, he added, confirms that the Israeli army has “miserably” failed to truly control the land.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since 7 October, killing more than 18,700 Palestinians and completely isolating northern areas including Gaza City from the south.

