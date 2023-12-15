Soroka Hospital ER Director: Surge in injured Israeli soldiers strains Soroka Hospital Moti Klein, Director of the Emergency Department at Soroka Hospital, says there has been an influx of injured soldiers in recent days. Klein confirms that over 45 soldiers arrived on a single day, 10 of them with severe injuries. Reflecting the toll of the ongoing Gaza war on the Israeli military Klein clarifies that since October 7, the hospital has received more than 700 injured individuals.