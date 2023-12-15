5 killed, dozens wounded as Israel army hits southern Gaza school

At least five Palestinians were killed, and dozens of others injured on Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis, Palestinian media reports.

According to the report, it was the Israeli army’s second major attack on Palestinian civilians on Friday.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, had earlier reported that “at least four Palestinians, including children, were killed, and many others injured, in an Israeli bombing targeting the Abu Nasr family home in western Khan Yunis.”

The Israeli artillery shelling on several neighbourhoods in Khan Yunis since Thursday night has also resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries, the media outlet added.

