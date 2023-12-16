From reporting the news to being the news: Al-Dahdouh details the events of aggression against him and Samer Abu Daqqa The Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Arabic in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh returned to reporting on the loss of his colleague Samer Abu Daqqa, despite his injury. Al-Dahdouh recounts the details of the aggression against him and his colleague and the unavailability of aid. He gives a very detailed description of the nature of Samer Abu Daqqa’s poetic yet horrific injury, where the blast of the attack engulfed his camera in his body, as he loses his life on duty.