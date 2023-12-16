Haaretz to Biden: ‘Netanyahu the main problem in Israel’

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper attacked the head of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, pointing the finger at him as the main problem in the current situation.

The newspaper reported in its editorial: “Israel can cover its ears and shut its eyes – and indeed, the Israeli media hardly broadcasts the pictures of destruction and ruin in Gaza – but Biden described things as they are.”

It also noted: “In describing the political situation in Israel, Biden even did Netanyahu a favour when he said the prime minister ‘is a good friend, but I think he has to change – with this government,’ and that Biden called Netanyahu’s current government ‘the most conservative government in Israel’s history.’”

The newspaper continued: “The truth is even worse. Netanyahu’s government is anything but conservative. It’s a revolutionary, rightist, radical, messianic government that advanced a regime coup and is dreaming of annexing the territories.”

The Haaretz editorial concluded: “He’s not acting for Israel’s good but only for his political survival. Biden, the problem isn’t ‘Ben-Gvir and the new folks,’ the problem is Netanyahu.”

