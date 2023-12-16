West Bank: Thousands of Palestinians commemorate Hamas establishment

Thousands of Palestinians in various cities of the occupied West Bank commemorated the 36th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

A mass march that included thousands of Hamas supporters marched through the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank in support of Gaza and Hamas on the anniversary of its launch.

The march started at Al-Bireh Grand Mosque, heading towards Al-Manara Roundabout, where participants raised Hamas flags and banners calling for support for the resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Political Bureau member Husam Badran, currently in Qatar, delivered a recorded speech on loudspeakers in which he affirmed that the movement would continue its resistance agenda and steadfastness in its decisive positions on various issues.

Badran praised the perseverance of the Palestinian people across all of Palestine, and in the Gaza Strip in particular, following the brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against them.

He expressed: “Hamas, as you know, is strong and steadfast in the face of all conspiracies, and it is the one that offered and continues to offer its best leadership and members as martyrs for the sake of God and for the sake of liberating Palestine and defeating the Zionist enemy.”

Badran also applauded the resistance in the occupied West Bank, which deals painful blows to the Israeli occupation army and settlers despite all the persecution, killing, assassinations and arrest of its members.

Another mass march began in the city of Nablus from Al-Salam Mosque to the Martyrs’ Roundabout, in which pictures of martyrs and green flags were raised.

Hamas was launched on 14 December, 1987, calling for the liberation of the entire Palestinian territory from the river to the sea.

