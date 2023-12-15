Israel offers rewards for information on Hamas leaders in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army dropped leaflets over the Gaza Strip yesterday urging residents to provide information about leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in return for cash rewards.

The occupation is offering a sum of $400,000 for information on the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, $300,000 for his brother Mohammed Sinwar, and $100,000 for the military commander of Hamas, Mohammed Deif.

The leaders of the occupation made the assassination of these leaders a goal of their aggression on Gaza.

#Israel vs. #Hamas: Leaflets, Eggs, and #Tanks! Tensions soar as unconventional tactics unfold in #Gaza. The hunt for Hamas leaders takes an unexpected turn of helpless! #GazaGenocide https://t.co/PMnVEQXVNE — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) December 15, 2023

Today leaflets printed to look like 200 shekel notes were dropped warning Palestinians that this is their last chance to build a better future for themselves by giving Israel information on the prisoners of war being held in Gaza.