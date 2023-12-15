Hamas official: Statements on recognising Israel 'misunderstood'

A member of Hamas’ political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouk, said on Wednesday that his statements about recognising Israel were “misunderstood”, adding that the movement does not “recognise the legitimacy of the Zionist occupation”, and “does not accept waiving any of the Palestinian people’s rights.”

“The resistance will continue until the liberation of the [Palestinian land] and the return of the [Palestinian refugees],” he added.

On Monday, Abu Marzouk said in remarks to Al-Monitor news site that Hamas does not mind being part of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which was interpreted by media outlets as a hint at the possibility of recognising Israel, since the PLO recognises it.

The PLO recognised Israel as a prerequisite to signing the Oslo Accords in 1993.

