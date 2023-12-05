Hamas: US administration is participating in the violent war on Gaza

US statements which “attempt to absolve the occupation of its direct and deliberate targeting of defenceless civilians” prove that America is directly participating in the violent aggression against Palestinians, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau has said.

Husam Badran said: “The US State Department’s statements issued yesterday evening, Monday, which attempt to absolve the occupation of its direct and deliberate targeting of defenceless civilians, and its continued provision of a cover to the occupation for its crimes in the Gaza Strip and its genocide against Palestinian families, once again prove its direct participation in the violent aggression against our people.”

“The American administration’s continuation of its current policies, including providing political and media cover, and unlimited military support with heavy and internationally banned bombs, is not only hostile to the Palestinian people, but also to the nations of our Arab and Islamic region and all the free people of the world.”

The Hamas leader held the American administration, headed by Joe Biden, fully responsible because it has given the “terrorist Zionist occupation the green light to commit more massacres and genocide against children, women, and defenceless civilians in Gaza.”

The US State Department said yesterday that it has no information or evidence indicating that the Israeli occupation state is targeting civilians and journalists in the Gaza Strip.

It added that it sees an “improvement” in Israel’s pinpointing of the scope of targets in Gaza, with the occupying state expanding its military operations to include areas in the south of the besieged Gaza Strip, areas which it had previously designated “safe zones” to which Palestinians were told to flee.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We’ve seen a much more targeted request for evacuations here,” adding, “So that is an improvement on what’s happened before.”

