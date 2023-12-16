Kamal Adwan martyrs’ bodies remain undignified under the rubble In an incredibly distressing scene at Kamal Adwan Hospital, a cat is discovered eating at martyrs’ bodies trapped under the rubble. Israeli bulldozers tore down this area of Kamal Adwan Hospital with all the people remaining inside, who were trapped and died under the rubble and lacked the chance of dignified burial. Bodies of martyrs have been exposed to stray animals since the beginning of the ongoing war as Israeli forces continue to deny access to the bodies and deny permissions for funerals and burials.