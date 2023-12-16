Save the Children loses contact with its Gaza team amid Israeli airstrikes

The UK-based charity Save the Children announced on Saturday that it has lost contact with its team in Gaza amid heavy Israeli army bombardment, Anadolu Agency reports.

This has been the “longest communications blackout” in Gaza so far, approximately 48 hours, Palestine’s Country Director Jason Lee said in a post on X.

He also stated, “We’ve lost comms with our team & eyes on the ground as needs reach horrific new levels,” which he described as “collective punishment.”

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

