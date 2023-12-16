Israel bombs a school housing displaced people in southern Gaza

Israel targeted a school housing displaced Palestinians in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. on Friday

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that several artillery shells targeted the Haifa School in Khan Yunis, which houses hundreds of displaced people who fled Israeli bombing operations in their residential areas.

According to medical sources, the bombing caused a number of deaths and injuries among the displaced.

Later, an Israeli drone targeted the vicinity of the school while Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel crew was at the scene covering the events, causing the injury of correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh and the death of his cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa.

Ambulances could not reach Abu Daqqa as the area was targeted by air and artillery bombardment.

According to the government media office in Gaza, the Israeli army: “Killed 89 journalists during the war on Gaza since 7 October, arrested 8, and wounded many.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating genocidal war on Gaza that, as of Thursday evening, left 18,787 martyrs and 50,897 injured, most of them children and women, massive destruction of infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and United Nations sources.

