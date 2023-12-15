Social media reposts ‘Pull together’ and ‘Oh, Dad’ in mourning of Abu Daqqa Samer Abu Daqqa’s colleagues and fellow journalists pay tribute to the late journalist by republishing his son’s artworks. Rawaa Auge, Al-Jazeera journalist, says Samer was proud of his son Zain and sent him away from Gaza to protect him. She said Zain wrote the lyrics for his song 'Oh, Dad' longing for his father as they were far away, she mourns the fact that this longing is going to last. Abu Daqqa who was shot by Israeli troops earlier today and left to bleed out, denying access to medical care, leaves behind 14-year-old Zain, telling Palestinian stories in his own form of art.